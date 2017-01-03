No Investigation into Kalinak's shares from Basternak
The National Crime Agency will not launch an investigation into Interior Minister Robert KaliASA k's purchase of shares in the B. A. Haus company of businessman Ladislav BaA ternA k in 2013. The assistant of opposition MP, Jozef RajtA r of Freedom and Solidarity , Filip RybaniA , took documents from the Tatra Banka bank in mid 2016 which show that the sum of a 260,000 was transferred to KaliASA k's account from the B.A. Haus company.
