New seasonal airline connects Poprad and Kiev

The winter charter flights season at Poprad airport was launched with a novelty, a direct flight between the city and the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. With the first flight made at the end of December, a total of ten flights are planned for the 2016/2017 winter season, the SITA newswire wrote on January 5. "This is a pilot project, but according to our information, Ukrainian tourists are interested in packages of stays in the High and Low Tatras," head of the Letisko Poprad-Tatry company, Ivana HerkeA3 4ovA , told SITA.

