New case of bird flu located in Chmelov, near Presov

After several cases of bird flu were reported in Bratislava, KoA ice and around KomA rno, a new location was confirmed in the east of Slovakia. In the Podhrabina neighbourhood of the village of ChmeA3 4ov in the PreA ov district, another outbreak of the avian flu was confirmed - a second confirmed case in a small private breeding farm producing eggs and meat for its own consumption, spokesperson of the Agriculture Ministry, Michal Feik, informed.

