New case of bird flu located in Chmelov, near Presov
After several cases of bird flu were reported in Bratislava, KoA ice and around KomA rno, a new location was confirmed in the east of Slovakia. In the Podhrabina neighbourhood of the village of ChmeA3 4ov in the PreA ov district, another outbreak of the avian flu was confirmed - a second confirmed case in a small private breeding farm producing eggs and meat for its own consumption, spokesperson of the Agriculture Ministry, Michal Feik, informed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak...
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC