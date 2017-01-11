Navigation on Danube Suspended due to...

Navigation on Danube Suspended due to Ice Floes

Despite the deployment of icebreakers earlier in the day, shipping on the Danube came to a standstill: In Bratislava harbour the icebreaker Brezno, in A unovo, the Krupina icebreaker, and in the KomA rno harbour, the BD DUNAJ tugboat, were all put into service to deal with the ice, the TASR newswire wrote. In case of thicker ice layers, the Slovak water-management Comapyn can also borrow a special icebreaker from Hungary; this step was last necessary in 2006.

