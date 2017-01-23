NATO opens its forces integration unit in Bratislava
The NATO Forces Integration Unit Slovakia was established at the Bratislava barracks located in Vajnory borough on January 24. While the opening ceremony was attended by several top NATO representatives, the media were not invited. The founding of NFIU SVK is part of the Readiness Action Plan that the Alliance greenlighted in response to the changing security environment on NATO borders, said Slovak Defence Minister Peter Gajdos .
