MP Blahova turned to UN because of Cisty den

The case of the resocialisation centre A istA1 2 deAS in which minors were said to be abused has made it from the Slovak environment to the international scene. The Freedom and Solidarity MP NatA lia BlahovA , who initiated the investigation of into a case, sent a motion to the Committee on the Rights of the Child of the United Nations to check on the serious and systemic violation of the rights established by the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

