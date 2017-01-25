Money for Piestany airport runs out i...

Money for Piestany airport runs out in February

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The plague of the small airport in western Slovakia continues, it needs a private investor or an intervention by its current shareholders. The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Letisko PieA A any joint-stock company that operates PieA A any airport on January 25 discussed a plan of consolidation with an outlook until 2020 and the proposals of the board concerning the possibilities of gaining capital sufficiency and a proposal to solve the liabilities of the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC