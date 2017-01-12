Lower house lawmakers tighten rules f...

Lower house lawmakers tighten rules for presidential candidates

4 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

Lawmakers have voted to tighten the rules for so-called "independent" presidential candidates who seek to qualify for the campaign through the collection of signatures. The lower house passed a motion calling for passport or identity card numbers to accompany the details of citizens backing would be presidential candidates in petitions.

