Lower house lawmakers tighten rules for presidential candidates
Lawmakers have voted to tighten the rules for so-called "independent" presidential candidates who seek to qualify for the campaign through the collection of signatures. The lower house passed a motion calling for passport or identity card numbers to accompany the details of citizens backing would be presidential candidates in petitions.
