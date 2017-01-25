Lajcak opens Montenegrin honorary consulate in Bratislava
Slovak Foreign Minister, Miroslav Lajcak, officially opened Montenegro's new Honorary Consular Office in Bratislava on January 25. The new office will be headed by Rudolf Autner. Montenegrin Foreign Affairs Minister, Srdjan Darmanovic, who is on a two-day official visit to Slovakia, took part in the inauguration ceremony.
