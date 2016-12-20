Kiska: Decency is not weakness

Kiska: Decency is not weakness

The president calls on citizens not to give up on decency, humanity, and tolerance in 2017, and to require those values from each other and from politicians. President Andrej Kiska prepares to record his New Year's address for the public-service RTVS.

