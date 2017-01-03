Kiska awards 20 public figures

President Andrej Kiska presented 20 public figures with state awards at a ceremony taking place at the Bratislava Castle commemorating Slovak Republic Day , the founding of the independent state of Slovakia. Efforts to honour and listen to those who protect and cultivate our collective memory are absolutely vital for the further democratic and civic orientation of our society, particularly in the current turbulent era of strongly worded statements and quick judgements, said Kiska, as reported by the TASR newswire.

