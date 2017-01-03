Kiska awards 20 public figures

Kiska awards 20 public figures

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

President Andrej Kiska presented 20 public figures with state awards at a ceremony taking place at the Bratislava Castle commemorating Slovak Republic Day , the founding of the independent state of Slovakia. Efforts to honour and listen to those who protect and cultivate our collective memory are absolutely vital for the further democratic and civic orientation of our society, particularly in the current turbulent era of strongly worded statements and quick judgements, said Kiska, as reported by the TASR newswire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,625

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC