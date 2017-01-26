ITF Slovakiatour a Danubius Gastro fa...

ITF Slovakiatour a Danubius Gastro fairs begin in Incheba, Bratislava

The two biggest fairs focused on tourism and gastronomy have begun in the Incheba fair-ground in the Slovak capital. A total of 350 exhibitors of 22 countries participate in the ITF Slovakiatour, including exotic ones like Brazil, South Africa, Cuba, Mexico ,and others.

