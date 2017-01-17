IOM: Through Slovakia, over 1,000 ref...

IOM: Through Slovakia, over 1,000 refugees already resettled

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Over 1,000 refugees have been resettled via the Emergency Transit Centre in Humenne in eastern Slovakia since 2009, the Slovak branch of the International Organisation for Migration announced on January 20. It also informed that refugees it assists are heading via Slovakia mainly to the United States, Canada and Norway. On January 17, a group of 23 refugees left Slovakia, landing in the US the next day, head of the IOM's Slovak branch Zuzana Vatralova told the TASR newswire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC