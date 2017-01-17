IOM: Through Slovakia, over 1,000 refugees already resettled

Over 1,000 refugees have been resettled via the Emergency Transit Centre in Humenne in eastern Slovakia since 2009, the Slovak branch of the International Organisation for Migration announced on January 20. It also informed that refugees it assists are heading via Slovakia mainly to the United States, Canada and Norway. On January 17, a group of 23 refugees left Slovakia, landing in the US the next day, head of the IOM's Slovak branch Zuzana Vatralova told the TASR newswire.

