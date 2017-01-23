IFprofs launched in Slovakia
Slovakia has officially become a member of the global social network IFprofs, focused on education in the French language. It was preceded by a meeting of more than 50 professors and professional employees active in French language teaching, representatives of Alliance Francaise and teachers of the French Institute in Slovakia in Bratislava in late September 2016.
