Hyperloop Cargo Transit Could Be Comi...

Hyperloop Cargo Transit Could Be Coming Soon To European Cities

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Global Logistics/Supply Chain

A U.S. startup pursuing Elon Musk's vision for near-supersonic rail transport announced an agreement on a feasibility study for a hyperloop system connecting two European cities. Hyperloop Transit Technologies said it had reached an "exploratory agreement" with the Czech city of Brno on a super-fast rail connection with Bratislava, Slovakia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC