Heavy snowfall complicates road traffic

Snow and cold temperatures complicate traffic, from impassable mountain passes to city accidents to a broken water pipe that gushes instantly frozen water onto a road. The heavy snowfall that started on January 11 evening has caused complications for road traffic across Slovakia, from city transport in Bratislava through impassable roads in almost all regions of Slovakia to closed roads in mountain passes.

