Heart surgeon sentenced for bribery, allowed to work again

7 hrs ago

Renowned heart surgeon Viliam Fischer who was handed a suspended sentence, a fine and a work ban for accepting a bribe will be allowed to practice again. The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok decided to replace the practice ban for Fischer with a suspended two-year ban on January 18. "The reason why I asked the court to drop the rest of the punishment is that I would like to carry out consultation services - surgical activities are likely out of the question - if there is interest, because my experience is significant," Fischer, the man who accomplished the first successful heart transplant surgery in Slovakia, in March 1998, told the TASR newswire.

