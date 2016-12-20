Frozen Bratislava: New Year wraps cit...

Frozen Bratislava: New Year wraps city in an icy mantle

6 hrs ago

Bratislava looked like a kingdom of ice in the first days of 2017, thanks to special weather conditions, freezing fog. Take a look at some well-known tourist spots as well as hidden corners, frosted white.

Chicago, IL

