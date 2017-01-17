French food producers still show little interest in Slovakia
While carmaker PSA Peugeot CitroA n Slovakia, its suppliers and Slovak branches of French construction, logistics and service companies experienced decent development in 2016 and their numbers are expected to increase in 2017, the Slovak market is still much less interesting for French food producers. The total number of businesses with French ownership in Slovakia jumped from about 120 in 1999 to nearly 400 in 2016.
