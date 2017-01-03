Free Sunday admission to Slovak museums continues in 2017
The big national cultural institutions operated by the Culture Ministry will be open to the public for free every first Sunday in the month. This situation is a tradition continued from previous years, and in 2017 it will start on February 5. The free admission applies to 37 branches of Slovak National Museum , the Slovak national Gallery, the Museum of the Slovak National Uprising and the Slovak technical Museum, around Slovakia, from Bratislava, through BanskA Bystrica, all the way to KoA ice, the SITA newswire writes.
