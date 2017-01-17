France attracts Slovak contractors

13 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

France has implemented a number of reforms in the fields of public finances, competitiveness, reducing bureaucracy and the labour market France is a very attractive country for foreign investors, stated representatives of the French Embassy in Slovakia when addressing Slovak entrepreneurs at a seminar dedicated to investment opportunities in France that took place in Bratislava in late October 2016. France has a strategic position in Europe - it is the sixth largest economy in the world and the second largest market in Europe, the embassy noted.

Chicago, IL

