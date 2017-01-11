Final Verdict Announced in Land Fund Scandel

The case that cost the then-agriculture minister his post and helped topple the coalition cabinet of Smer, HZDS and SNS, saw the final verdict - but the defendant will not go to prison. The Regional Court in Bratislava announced its final verdict in the case on January 11. The scandal involved the former deputy head of the Slovak Land Fund Branislav BrA za in the case of suspicious transfers of plots around VeA3 4kA1 2 Slavkov, in which a crony, Milan BaliA and his GVM company almost succeeded in acquiring lucrative land plots under the High Tatras, in the village estate of VeA3 4kA1 2 Slavkov, the aktuality.sk website wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.