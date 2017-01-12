Fico: OECD will conduct audit of anti-corruption legislation in Slovakia
The audit is designed to determine whether anti-corruption legislation is effective and standard, and whether it could pose an obstacle to economic growth. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development will carry out an audit of Slovak anti-corruption legislation.
