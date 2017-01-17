Fico: EU should not emerge from Brexit talks weakened and UK strengthened
At the event marking the end of Slovakia's Council of EU presidency, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico commented on the issue of Brexit that greatly impacted the six-month period. "As Slovak Prime Minister, I welcome the fact that British Prime Minister Theresa May has clarified the position of the British government," Fico said after the event on January 18 that marked the end of Slovakia's presidency of the Council of the EU.
