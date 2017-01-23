Fico: Energy prices to return to last year's levels
Prime Minister Robert Fico reiterated that people should not pay increased invoices for electricity and should wait for new ones. On Wednesday, January 25, the Office for the Regulation of Network Industries will adopt a new regulation based on which prices should return to the levels they were at in 2016.
