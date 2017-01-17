Faurecia opens new plant in Slovakia
Altogether 1,300 people are expected to find jobs in the production hall situated in the building owned by company P3, which was opened after seven months of construction in mid-August 2016, close to the capital, the TASR newswire reported. Faurecia will lease about 27,000 square metres in the building, in which it will produce seats for the cars manufactured in Volkswagen, starting with the Audi Q7.
