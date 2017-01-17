Famous owner of healthy food plant will challenge Kotleba
BanskA Bystrica-based businessman JA n Lunter, who owns a factory producing healthy food, Lunter , will run for the post of new regional governor in BanskA Bystrica. He will run as an independent, with the support of civic activists, the Sme daily reported.
