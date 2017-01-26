Doyen of Lucnica folk troupe turns 90

Lucnica is a successful Slovak folklore ensemble that performs both at home and abroad, cooperating with various artists and performers and has been evolving through the decades into its current modern form. Professor Stefan Nosal who has devoted his whole professional life to the Lucnica, celebrated his 90th birthday on January 20. Since as early as 1951, Nosal has created over 100 dance compositions and a number of feature, thematic compositions during a prolific career.

