Doyen of Lucnica folk troupe turns 90
Lucnica is a successful Slovak folklore ensemble that performs both at home and abroad, cooperating with various artists and performers and has been evolving through the decades into its current modern form. Professor Stefan Nosal who has devoted his whole professional life to the Lucnica, celebrated his 90th birthday on January 20. Since as early as 1951, Nosal has created over 100 dance compositions and a number of feature, thematic compositions during a prolific career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC