Dijsselbloem should stay as Eurogroup chair after Dutch poll - Slovakia

Jeroen Dijsselbloem should stay on as the chairman of euro zone finance ministers regardless of the outcome of a Dutch election in March, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Monday, adding it was time again to discuss a permanent Eurogroup chair. Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem attends a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, November 7, 2016.

