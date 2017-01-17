Czech scientists find tapeworm in salmon in Alaska

An expert team from the Czech Science Academy's Biological Centre in Ceske Budejovice, headed by parasitologist Roman Kuchta, has found a tapeworm that might attack humans in salmon in Alaska, Daniela Prochazkova, from the centre, told CTK on Monday. "In 2012, I and my colleague Mikulas Oros, from the Institute of Parasitlogy of the Slovak Science Academy in Kosice , went to Alaska to find larvae of this parasite in the Pacific salmon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.