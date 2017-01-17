Czech scientists find tapeworm in sal...

Czech scientists find tapeworm in salmon in Alaska

An expert team from the Czech Science Academy's Biological Centre in Ceske Budejovice, headed by parasitologist Roman Kuchta, has found a tapeworm that might attack humans in salmon in Alaska, Daniela Prochazkova, from the centre, told CTK on Monday. "In 2012, I and my colleague Mikulas Oros, from the Institute of Parasitlogy of the Slovak Science Academy in Kosice , went to Alaska to find larvae of this parasite in the Pacific salmon.

