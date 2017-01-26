Chinese company, He Steel, set to buy...

Chinese company, He Steel, set to buy U.S. Steel Kosice

4 hrs ago

The sale of U.S. Steel KoA ice , the Slovak plant of the US steel giant and the biggest employer in eastern Slovakia, has begun, the website of the economic daily HospodA rske Noviny, wrote on the evening of January 26. Based on the daily's information it is understood that the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in Pittsburg on January 26 thus starting the flow of Chinese capital into the KoA ice-based plant. "The memorandum does not have strict rules, but it sets concrete limits and dates for the deal," said Juraj Borgula, vice-president of the Slovak Engineering Industry Association , adding that these include the conditions under which a possible buyer can show interest and the seller can dispose of the assets.

