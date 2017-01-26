Changes in utility tariffs cause backlash
First, the official regulator of utility prices revamped the composition of prices for electricity, natural gas and water without properly informing consumers what the impact would be on their final bills. Then, after consumers complained about steep increases, rather than the reductions in energy prices they had expected, Prime Minister Robert Fico intervened to demand lower prices.
