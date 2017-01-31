Carmakers' trade unions want higher s...

Carmakers' trade unions want higher salaries

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Collective negotiations between trade unions and Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen started on January 31. The company's management opened talks with two trade unions active in the factory: one running under the OZ KOVO trade unions organisation, and the second Modern Trade Unions Volkswagen which recently formed in the firm. The latter has introduced 11 specific conditions, including an increase in wages by as much as 16 percent, as well as improving working conditions, such as a higher basic calculation of vacations or longer paid breaks.

Chicago, IL

