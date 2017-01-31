Carmakers' trade unions want higher salaries
Collective negotiations between trade unions and Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen started on January 31. The company's management opened talks with two trade unions active in the factory: one running under the OZ KOVO trade unions organisation, and the second Modern Trade Unions Volkswagen which recently formed in the firm. The latter has introduced 11 specific conditions, including an increase in wages by as much as 16 percent, as well as improving working conditions, such as a higher basic calculation of vacations or longer paid breaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC