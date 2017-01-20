Bratislava's annual New Year's Eve ru...

Bratislava's annual New Year's Eve run again international

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The 28th edition of the traditional end-of-year run across Bratislava's bridges attracted a record number of runners. Runners from Slovakia, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden took part in the 2016 New Year's Eve run across the bridges of Bratislava, whose route included the Pristavny Most bridge, the Apollo Bridge, the Old Bridge, the SNP Bridge and the Lafranconi Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,533,852

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC