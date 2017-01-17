a 10 mil stimulus for six firms, appr...

a 10 mil stimulus for six firms, approved by cabinet

R: Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Informatisation Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico and Interior Minister Robert KaliASA k at January 18 cabinet session. In total, the stimulus package amounted to a 9.65 million and in cooperation with the respective companies this means that a total of a 28.6 million will be invested in Slovakian business and almost 400 new jobs will be created in the localities of Trencin, HnAoA A a , SuA any, KrA sno nad Kysucou , Kechnec and RimavskA Sobota the SITA newswire wrote on January 18. Hyca, plans to build a new plant in RimavskA Sobota to produce drays and containers; it wants to invest a 1.2 million and create 20 new jobs.

