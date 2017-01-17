a 10 mil stimulus for six firms, approved by cabinet
R: Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Informatisation Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico and Interior Minister Robert KaliASA k at January 18 cabinet session. In total, the stimulus package amounted to a 9.65 million and in cooperation with the respective companies this means that a total of a 28.6 million will be invested in Slovakian business and almost 400 new jobs will be created in the localities of Trencin, HnAoA A a , SuA any, KrA sno nad Kysucou , Kechnec and RimavskA Sobota the SITA newswire wrote on January 18. Hyca, plans to build a new plant in RimavskA Sobota to produce drays and containers; it wants to invest a 1.2 million and create 20 new jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak...
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC