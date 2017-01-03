731 people went bankrupt last year

Slovak courts approved 177 personal bankruptcies in the final quarter of 2016. As for the whole year, the number amounted to 731, which is 22.45 percent more than in 2015, the SITA newswire reported.

Chicago, IL

