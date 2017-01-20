55,000 fakes seized in Trnava Region ...

55,000 fakes seized in Trnava Region during 2016

Damage for owners of trade-marks would amount to more than one million euros if these goods made it to the market During 2016, customs officers in the Trnava Region detected 55,000 items of fake goods - mainly toys, kitchen utensils, handbags and socks. If these goods got on the market and were sold as original trade-mark products, the damage would exceed a 1 million, spokesperson for the Trnava Customs Office, Jozef Belan, informed the SITA newswire on January 4. Some of the goods were discovered by customs officers at branches in DunajskA Streda and in BrodskA©, as part of checks concerning goods imported from third countries.

