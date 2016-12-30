Wizz Air launches Bratislava-Kiev route

Monday Dec 19

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, has launched the Bratislava-Kiev route. The first flight from Milan Rastislav A tefA nik Airport in Bratislava to Igor Sikorsky Kiev International Airport took place on December 17. There is significant interest in this particular route, noted Bratislava Airport spokesperson Veronika A evA A kovA .

Chicago, IL

