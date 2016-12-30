With Slovak jobless lowest since 2008...

With Slovak jobless lowest since 2008, firms worry about worker crunch

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Dec 20 Slovakia's jobless rate fell to 8.8 percent in November, the lowest level since December 2008, data showed on Tuesday, as a strong-growing economy puts more people in work but is leaving companies concerned over a looming worker shortage. The Slovak economy, fuelled by a booming car industry, is expected to grow more than 3 percent this year and maintain a strong pace in the coming years as the country's fourth car factory comes online in 2018.

Chicago, IL

