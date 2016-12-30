With Slovak jobless lowest since 2008, firms worry about worker crunch
Dec 20 Slovakia's jobless rate fell to 8.8 percent in November, the lowest level since December 2008, data showed on Tuesday, as a strong-growing economy puts more people in work but is leaving companies concerned over a looming worker shortage. The Slovak economy, fuelled by a booming car industry, is expected to grow more than 3 percent this year and maintain a strong pace in the coming years as the country's fourth car factory comes online in 2018.
