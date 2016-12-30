Space for a new party on Slovak political scene
Up to one fifth of Slovaks would welcome a new party on the local political scene. If all those who said so in the poll would also effectively vote for the party in the elections, it would receive 40 percent of the vote, at a turnout of 50 percent.
