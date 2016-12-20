Slovakia reports outbreak of severe b...

Slovakia reports outbreak of severe bird flu: OIE

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Reuters

Slovakia has confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu virus, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Thursday, citing a report from the country's agriculture ministry. The disease was detected among laying hens in a backyard in the capital Bratislava.

