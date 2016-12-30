Slovak wartime state in modern art

Slovak wartime state in modern art

Read more: Slovak Spectator

In the current wave of extremist moods throughout Europe, as well as the radicalisation of politics in Slovakia, the exhibition at Kunsthalle Bratislava is presenting the works of contemporary artists inspired by the wartime Slovak State, which shows that history may repeat itself. The exhibitions also show - especially compared to the exhibition in the Slovak National Gallery which presents period art of the Slovak State - that art seems to move rather in a spiral, adding some extra ideas and changing style over the course of time.

Chicago, IL

