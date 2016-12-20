Slovak PM: Berlin Massacre an Attack ...

Slovak PM: Berlin Massacre an Attack on European Identity

Tuesday Dec 20

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said Europe's patience for mass migration is running out following the attack in Berlin. Speaking today before a televised news conference the Slovak leader said the incident, in which it is suspected a Pakistani migrant crashed a truck into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Berlin killing 12, was an attack on European identity.

Chicago, IL

