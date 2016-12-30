Slovak EU presidency reaps big year-e...

Slovak EU presidency reaps big year-end harvest

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: EurActiv.com

The Slovak EU presidency has pushed through an avalanche of decisions in recent days, proving that the EU can still move forward despite the various crises it faces. In less than a week the Council, under Slovak stewardship, confirmed the agreement on visa liberalisation with Georgia , unanimously adopted the Fishing Opportunity Regulations, endorsed a deal with the European Parliament on a draft regulation on mercury, reached agreement with the Parliament on the coordinated use of a key frequency band opening the way to 5G, and reached several other decisions.

