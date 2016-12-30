Silvester in Bratislava will be smart

For the first time the Bratislava city council has joined forces with the Old Town to prepare a joint celebration of the arrival of the New Year. Thus, a novelty of this year is centralising the New Year's Eve festivities in one place - Hviezdoslavovo Square.

