Rail company Cargo negotiates with Ja...

Rail company Cargo negotiates with Jaguar

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Slovak Spectator

The British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, apart from building a plant near Nitra and moving part of production to Slovakia, is also preparing a network of sub-contractors and transport infrastructure here. Thanks to this outlook, the state railway freight carrier Cargo Slovakia can significantly reduce its current dependence on metallurgy, the Sme daily wrote on December 19. It has information that Cargo is in talks with Jaguar Land Rover on importing components for car production to its new factory in Slovakia, with the outlook of subsequently exporting the completed vehicles to Belgian ports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC