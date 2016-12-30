Rail company Cargo negotiates with Jaguar
The British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, apart from building a plant near Nitra and moving part of production to Slovakia, is also preparing a network of sub-contractors and transport infrastructure here. Thanks to this outlook, the state railway freight carrier Cargo Slovakia can significantly reduce its current dependence on metallurgy, the Sme daily wrote on December 19. It has information that Cargo is in talks with Jaguar Land Rover on importing components for car production to its new factory in Slovakia, with the outlook of subsequently exporting the completed vehicles to Belgian ports.
