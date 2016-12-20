Politicians comment on Slovak EU Pres...

Politicians comment on Slovak EU Presidency

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The presidency can be looked at with a feeling of satisfaction; and this fact is not based on subjective evaluations, but mainly on responses from abroad, Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav LajA A k told the TASR newswire on December 29. "It was flawless in terms of organisation and protocol. It was highly professional, and we did well also from the political point of view," said LajA A k, adding that these evaluations came from impartial observers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,202 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,038

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC