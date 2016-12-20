Politicians comment on Slovak EU Presidency

The presidency can be looked at with a feeling of satisfaction; and this fact is not based on subjective evaluations, but mainly on responses from abroad, Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav LajA A k told the TASR newswire on December 29. "It was flawless in terms of organisation and protocol. It was highly professional, and we did well also from the political point of view," said LajA A k, adding that these evaluations came from impartial observers.

