PM Fico is looking for solution in co...

PM Fico is looking for solution in coal-fired Novaky power plant

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Slovak Spectator

Prime Minister Robert Fico, Economy Minister Peter Ziga , the Office for the Regulation of Network Industries chairman Jozef Holjencik and Upper Nitra Mines Prievidza representatives met at the Government Office on December 19 to discuss the situation at the Novaky thermal power plant in the Trencin Region. The discussion was a continuation of the talks Fico held with the HBP leadership on December 17. The Novaky power plant operated by the dominant electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne generates electricity from brown coal mined by HBP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC