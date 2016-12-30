PM Fico is looking for solution in coal-fired Novaky power plant
Prime Minister Robert Fico, Economy Minister Peter Ziga , the Office for the Regulation of Network Industries chairman Jozef Holjencik and Upper Nitra Mines Prievidza representatives met at the Government Office on December 19 to discuss the situation at the Novaky thermal power plant in the Trencin Region. The discussion was a continuation of the talks Fico held with the HBP leadership on December 17. The Novaky power plant operated by the dominant electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne generates electricity from brown coal mined by HBP.
