New competition on ferry to be announced in January

The state-run Vodohospodarska Vystavba will start a new competition to operate a ferry across the Danube in January 2017. Environment Minister Laszlo Solymos wants to change the competition, which should for example reduce the time for operating the vessel by the private company.

Chicago, IL

