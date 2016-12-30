Man accused of sending radioactive packages faces life sentence
The man from Poprad who kept sending letters contaminated with radioactive substances to police, courts and the Justice Ministry, was charged and could face life in prison. An investigator from the National Criminal Agency pressed charges on December 16 against a 53-year-old man from Poprad identified by the police only as A tefan K. regarding terrorism, certain forms of participation in terrorism and the illegal manufacturing and possession of nuclear and radioactive materials.
